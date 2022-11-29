Reacts Survey: What aspect of Michigan’s victory over Ohio State surprised you the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Welcome to another victorious edition of the Michigan Reacts Survey! Saturday wasn’t a dream. In historic fashion, your Michigan Wolverines blasted the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in front of their home crowd.

This year’s version of The Game was replete with heroic efforts — some of which materialized things we hadn’t witnessed all season until that glorious day. The passing game roared to life. The defense disrupted the rhythm of Ohio State’s formerly nation-leading offense. Both offense and defense emptied the playbook with creative plays. And all of this was accomplished without Michigan’s best player — Blake Corum. What facet of the Buckeye beatdown surprised you the most?

I have to give my vote to the passing game’s explosion. I’ve been very critical of both J.J. McCarthy and the wideouts in my analysis this season and I have to say, I was served the most delicious helping of humble pie imaginable Saturday afternoon.

However, as J.J. McCarthy said in the postgame presser — tossing his Big Ten East Champions hat onto the table: “The job’s not finished.” Michigan plays a Purdue program that has rightfully earned the nickname “Spoilermakers,” and then it's onto the playoff. Who would you like to see Michigan play in the first round? TCU, Georgia, USC or Ohio State?

For me, it’s got to be TCU. If Michigan does play the Horned Frogs, it will be prepared. TCU strikes me as an off-brand Ohio State — and we all know how we faired against the real McCoy.

Returning to this week’s game, do you think Michigan will cover the 16.5-point spread, win but not cover, or will the Boilermakers transform into the Spoilermakers?

Share how you voted with us in the comments section, and happy voting!