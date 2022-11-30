Reacting to four Ohio prospects committing, Collins Acheampong decommitting

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The holiday season came a little early for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, as they have received some gifts in the form of a handful of commitments over the last week. More specifically — commitments from prospects who hail from the state of Ohio.

On this week’s Future Brew, Von Lozon discusses those commitments — 2023 three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail, 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton and 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett.

Also discussed is 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong decommitting from Michigan.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF