Tennessee/Georgia highlights weekend of major CFP implications

This weekend’s slate of football brings implications for the College Football Playoff. Clemson travels to Notre Dame to take on the Irish in a pivotal matchup. Meanwhile, SEC West opponents Alabama and LSU face off in Death Valley as Brian Kelly tries to find his first signature win as head coach of the Tigers.

Oh yeah, and Tennessee/Georgia will also determine how the SEC shakes out, too.

Von Lozon and Luke Ghiardi do their best to sort through the madness that is about to ensue on this week’s Pick’em Pod! Below are the games and their odds, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 18 Oklahoma State (-2) at Kansas

Maryland at Wisconsin (-5)

No. 21 Wake Forest (-4) at No. 22 NC State

No. 6 Alabama (-13.5) at No. 10 LSU

No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) at Notre Dame

No. 24 Texas (-2.5) at No. 13 Kansas State

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-8)

No. 5 Michigan (-26) at Rutgers

