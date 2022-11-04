Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan should’ve been higher in CFP rankings

When the Michigan Wolverines were revealed at No. 5 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, a lot of Maize and Blue fans were upset. Clemson was deemed the No. 4 team in the country instead by the Playoff Committee, with Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the all important top four.

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan fans where the Wolverines should have been placed in the CFP rankings. With 68% of the vote, most fans believe they should have been at No. 4. Another 15% said No. 3, 12% said No. 5 or worse, 4% said No. 2 and the final 1% said No. 1.

We also asked you this week what impressed you the most in the previous game against the MSU Spartans. There was plenty to be happy about if you were a Michigan fan on that night, but more than half (53%) of voters were most impressed with the run defense. The other votes went to Michigan’s rush attack (33%) and Michigan’s special teams play (14%).

Finally, as we always do in these surveys, we asked if you believe Michigan will win and cover the 26-point spread against Rutgers this weekend, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Wolverine fans are feeling confident heading into the weekend, as 79% of our respondents believe Michigan will indeed win and cover the spread.

How did you vote? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks for participating!

