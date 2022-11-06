Postgame Reaction: Michigan dominates Rutgers, playoff chances feel real now

Rutgers played Michigan tough in the first half, but by the time the dust settled the Wolverines had a convincing 52-17 victory.

In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win, J.J. McCarthy, second-half adjustments, and defensive turnovers. We also talk about a wild day in college football and how it impacts Michigan’s playoff chances.

Listen to the podcast below.

