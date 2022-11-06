Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines, despite a lousy first half, not only hit the over all by themselves, but also covered the spread Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Now the Maize and Blue return home for two straight games before the final game of the season. This week’s matchup is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who gave Michigan quite the battle in Lincoln last year.

But this year’s team is much different, having fired head coach Scott Frost just three games into the season and placing the interim tag on wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. The team since Frost’s firing has gone 2-4 and has lost two straight to Illinois and Minnesota.

Quarterback has been an interesting spot as of late, with Texas transfer Casey Thompson missing their game against Minnesota on Saturday due to an injury sustained the week prior against Illinois. It’s unclear if he will be available against Michigan but from the sounds of it, it sounds like it could be a one-week injury.

With all the adversity with Nebraska right now, it’s no wonder DraftKings Sportsbook has Michigan as a 28.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers next Saturday. The over/under, like always, was not established at the time this was published.

This line doesn’t necessarily surprise me, given everything bad that has happened to Nebraska this season and everything good that has happened to Michigan. This should be another win for the boys in blue with a tough Illinois team on deck.

Which way are you leaning in this one? Let us know down in the comments!

