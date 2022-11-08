How to watch tonight’s College Football Playoff rankings show, and where Michigan should be following some chaos

After taking down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights quite handily — in the second half at the very least — in Piscataway over the weekend, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines should, for the second week in a row, be near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Elsewhere across the top five, No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia didn’t prove to be much of a game whatsoever, with the Bulldogs dominating from start to finish. No. 10 LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama in overtime in Death Valley, but the Tigers still have two losses this year, so they won’t jump ahead of an undefeated Michigan team.

Oh, and No. 4 (lol) Clemson got throttled on the road at Notre Dame, giving Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.

After the weekend that was, some of the odds have changed as far as who will make it to the CFP and win the championship. As of right now, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia has the best odds to win it all at +100. Ohio State is not far behind at +200, but then it drops off to Michigan +900, Tennessee +1600, Oregon +2500, and Alabama and TCU tied at +3500.

As for tonight’s unveiling of the new rankings, the Wolverines should be ranked no less than No. 4 and no higher than No. 2. I believe Georgia is the team to beat, yet again, this season and it showed why against the former No. 1 team in the country this past weekend. Ohio State showed flaws at Northwestern over the weekend, so it wouldn’t completely surprise to see them drop a spot. TCU should also be in the top four, but I wouldn’t put the Horned Frogs ahead of Michigan.

I think No. 3 is likely where Michigan will be at, but that’s just a blind guess. You never really know what to expect with the Playoff Committee, so we’ll all find out together later tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

What do you think the new order will be when it is revealed tonight? Let us know down in the comments section!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.