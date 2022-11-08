Survey: How deep into March Madness will Michigan basketball go this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

November can give December a run for its money in the “most wonderful time of the year” sweepstakes. College football’s most pivotal month is also the start of the college basketball season.

Starting on the football side of things, the Michigan Wolverines are — for the ninth (and hopefully not last) time this season — listed as a double-digit favorite over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As things currently stand, the Wolverines are favored by a whopping 29.5 points over Nebraska. Do you think Michigan can cover that, or will the game be tighter than the sages in Vegas think? How about the brave soul (or bucknut) who thinks the Cornhuskers will pull off the improbable?

Shifting things to the hardwood, the Michigan men’s basketball team is in the mix for the Big Ten Championship this season. Hunter Dickenson has plenty of new faces to help him get to the top of the Big Ten once again. But the level of competition in the conference will remain one of the deepest in the sport. Of the following four teams — Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue — who do you think is the biggest threat to U-M in the Big Ten?

Michigan may not have the lofty expectations that came with the historic 2021 signing class last season, but it is capable of making a familiar deep run in March. Heading into the season, how well do you think Michigan finishes the 2022-23 campaign? Final Four or better? Sweet Sixteen or better? One win or fewer in the NCAA Tournament? Or are you the incurable pessimist who thinks Michigan won’t even make the tournament?

Thanks for voting!