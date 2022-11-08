Brewcast: Recapping Michigan football’s win over Rutgers, basketball’s victory over Purdue Fort Wayne

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines football program is 9-0 for the first time since 2016. While the Wolverines trailed Rutgers at halftime, Michigan outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 in the second half to cruise to a 52-17 victory. Luke Ghiardi and Trevor Woods discuss the growing theme among this team and take a look ahead to Nebraska.

Luke also recaps Michigan basketball’s season-opening win against Purdue Fort Wayne.

