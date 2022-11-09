2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis picks up a second Crystal Ball to Michigan

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss and the Michigan Wolverines are picking up steam on the recruiting trail for one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2024 class — five-star Jadyn Davis. Another recruiting insider put in a Crystal Ball selection for Michigan to eventually land his commitment, which could be coming within the next month or so.

Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss this huge development, as well as Michigan basketball’s recent commitment in 2023 four-star guard George Washington III, on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

