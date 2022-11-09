Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker

This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end.
Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing his LOI at his high school at 3:15 p.m., while it’s unclear what exact time four-star center Papa Kante will sign his.
Signing Day! @umichbball— George Washington lll (@3dubbshoop) November 7, 2022
Wednesday, Nov. 9th, 3:15pm
Chaminade-Julienne HS @CJEaglesMBB
505 S Ludlow St
Dayton, OH 45402
This will be updated as letters of intent come through.
