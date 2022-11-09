 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker

The Wolverines’ two-man class will be signed up officially!

By Von Lozon
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Michigan

This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end.

Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing his LOI at his high school at 3:15 p.m., while it’s unclear what exact time four-star center Papa Kante will sign his.

In the meantime, while we wait for these LOIs to roll in, check out some of our latest basketball recruiting content!

This will be updated as letters of intent come through.

