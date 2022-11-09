Getting to know Nebraska with Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin

3-6 Nebraska heads into Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a game that no one expects the Cornhuskers to win.

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this year and are a program very much in transition. They’ve lost their last three games.

To get further insight into how things are trending for the program we spoke with Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin. We discuss who will be starting at quarterback for Nebraska, the impact their starting safety being suspended will have, and ways Nebraska can come up with a big play on offense and defense.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF