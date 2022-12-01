Film Review: How it went wrong for Michigan in the second half against Virginia

The Michigan Wolverines had the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night after a great first half. But a 23-point second half saw a potential signature win slip through their fingertips.

Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher takes you through some of the offensive sets Juwan Howard and company set up against the Cavaliers in the first half that made them successful, including playing through Hunter Dickinson in the post, and some confident shooting by the Michigan guards.

Plocher also rolls through some of the ugly moments in the second half, including three consecutive possessions with turnovers while Dickinson and freshman phenom Jett Howard were on the bench. Then, we take a look at some of the pivotal final possessions where the Wolverines didn’t execute, which ultimately resulted in the 70-68 loss in the Crisler Center.

Watch the full video on our YouTube page, also linked below.