Survey Results: Most fans would rather see Michigan play Georgia in National Championship

Even though the Michigan Wolverines are off this week, we were still able to sneak in a Reacts Survey pertaining to the football program in anticipation of this year’s College Football Playoff! The results are in, so let’s get right to them,

Now that the Wolverines have taken down Ohio State twice in a row — and every single time this decade — we asked if you think Michigan is the elite football power in the Big Ten Conference. The results are in and a whopping 79% of voters believe that to be the case.

We also wanted to gauge your thoughts on the Big Ten Championship against Purdue last Saturday evening. There was a lot that went right for the Wolverines, so what stood out to you the most? This one was a bit more split, as 45% thought the success in the run game without Blake Corum stood out to them the most, followed by the effective pass attack (31%), the continued success of Michigan’s second-half defense (21%) and the pass rush being effective against the Boilermakers (3%).

Finally, we asked one question about the upcoming CFP (and trust me, more CFP questions will be coming your way as New Year’s Eve draws closer). This one pertained to a hypothetical — if Michigan was to win, who would you rather see it play in the National Championship? Georgia or Ohio State? Well, 76% of voters want a rematch of last year’s Orange Bowl with the Bulldogs.

To be honest, I want to see the Michigan/Georgia natty as well. While beating OSU twice in one season would be amazing, to get revenge on the team that knocked the Wolverines out of the CFP last season — an SEC team, no less — would really shut the doubters up when it comes to Michigan’s football program.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments!

