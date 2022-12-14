Previewing the 2023 early signing period for the Michigan Wolverines

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Last Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a key commitment in the 2024 class from four-star tight end Hogan Hansen. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from the state of Washington comes at a huge position of need following the departures to the transfer portal from Erick All and Louis Hansen.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons talk about Hansen’s potential in Ann Arbor and the importance of the commitment, along with a preview of the 2023 early signing period, on this edition of the Future Brew podcast.

