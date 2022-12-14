One-on-one with new Michigan transfer portal commit, OL LaDarius Henderson

LaDarius Henderson is the first player this year in the transfer portal to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. The former Arizona State offensive lineman will be an immediate impact player for the Wolverines in 2023 and could become one of the best players along the offensive line in the nation.

Maize n Brew caught up with Henderson this past week to discuss his commitment, his thoughts on his new team, teammates, and coaches, and more.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows!

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

