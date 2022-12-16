Mark Messner talks Hall of Fame induction, Harbaugh’s OSU guarantee, J.J. McCarthy

Michigan defensive lineman Mark Messner last played for the Wolverines over 30 years ago and still is at the top of the record books. Messner is Michigan’s all-time leader with 70 tackles for loss and 36 sacks.

The 1988 First Team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last week and Maize n Brew caught up with Messner to talk about the experience.

In this podcast we talk about Messner’s Michigan career, being around the Michigan team this year, his Hall of Fame induction, Jim Harbaugh’s Ohio State guarantee, J.J. McCarthy, his successful career in business, and more.

Listen to the podcast below.

