2023 three-star PF Baye Ndongo lists Michigan in top five

Baye Ndongo, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, has listed Michigan in his top five alongside Rutgers, Nebraska, Colorado and San Diego.

Baye Ndongo, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward in the 2023 class, is down to five schools.



He also has a decision timeline in mind:

Juwan Howard extended an offer to Ndongo back in September. He is ranked the 189th overall recruit in his class, the 39th-best power forward and the third-best recruit from the state of Colorado.

A native of Senegal, it’s clear why more than a few programs are interested in Ndongo. At 6-foot-10, he has incredible length and times the jumps on his blocks well. He’s also got incredible touch and showcases decent footwork around the rim, which is always a good sign for young player.

Going through film and 2023 Baye Ndongo |@BayeAbdouNdong1| of Colorado Prep @ColoradoPrep_ is an intriguing prospect.



Good athlete that excels around the basket as a finisher/rim protector, with flashes of face-up ability and perimeter shooting.

Baye Ndongo (2023 6’10 Colorado Prep) is an absolute ANIMAL on both ends of the court@BayeAbdouNdong1 @ColoradoPrep_



Full Highlights:

He’s not purely a rim-running big either, as Ndongo has a solid face jumper he’s not afraid to use in the post. As he shows in the video below, he can knock down a corner three and has the quickness to take his opponent off the dribble with a nice rip-through move before attacking the rim.

The one knock on him I’m assuming is a big reason why he’s a three-star and not a four-star is he is a bit on the skinnier side and may get pushed around by Big Ten bigs. But he should be able to put on weight at Michigan thanks to Jon Sanderson and his excellent strength and conditioning program. Remember when Nik Stauskas turned into Captain America in one offseason?

Ndongo would be Michigan’s third commit in the 2023 class if he decides to come to Ann Arbor, along with four-star guard George Washington III and four-star center Papa Kante.

Hunter Dickinson won’t be at Michigan much longer, and you can never have too many bigs in college basketball, especially in the Big Ten. Hopefully Ndongo decides to come to Ann Arbor, where he should be able to reach his full potential as a big man.