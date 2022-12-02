Pick’em Pod: Conference Championship weekend is here!

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the postseason is officially upon us. First up is conference championship weekend, and there are a few games worth keeping an eye on and placing some bets for.

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White make their picks for the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and more on this week’s Pick’em Pod! Below are the games and the spread line.

No. 5 USC (-3) vs. No. 11 Utah

Toledo (-2) vs. Ohio

No. 18 Tulane (-3.5) vs. No. 22 UCF

Boise State (-3) vs. Fresno State

No. 9 Clemson (-7.5) vs. No. 23 UNC

No. 1 Georgia (-17.5) vs. No. 14 LSU

No. 3 TCU (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Kansas State

No. 2 Michigan (-17) vs. Purdue

