Survey Results: Michigan fans want to see this team the most in the first round of the CFP

The Michigan Wolverines are a game away from making their second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. It’s probable that they get in regardless of what happens against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship tomorrow night, but a win solidifies the spot.

In our Reacts Survey earlier this week, we asked you which team you would want to see Michigan play against the most in the first round of the CFP. The results are in and a whopping 84% of fans want to see the Wolverines take on the TCU Horned Frogs, followed by USC (11%), Georgia (3%) and a rematch with Ohio State (2%).

We also asked you about that incredible win over Ohio State last Saturday. We are all still on a high from that game, especially considering there were some surprising things to happen. But what was the one thing that surprised you the most? The leading vote-getter with 44% of the vote goes to the success in the downfield passing game, followed by the defense shutting down Ohio State with 29%, success in the run game without Blake Corum with 17%, and offensive and defensive creativity with 10%.

Finally, we asked what you think will happen in Indy — Michigan wins and covers the 17-point spread (according to DraftKings), wins and doesn’t cover, or loses outright. U-M fans believe the Wolverines are going to win AND cover, with 73% of fans feeling that way, with the other 27% voting for Michigan winning but not covering.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for participating in these surveys!

