Getting to know Purdue ahead of Big Ten Championship vs. Michigan

No. 2 Michigan (12-0) is set to take on the 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night.

Jim Harbaugh says it will be two dangerous teams going at it, J.J. McCarthy says they have to take Purdue seriously.

Purdue has a potent passing attack and a running back has emerged that has made the offense more dangerous and versatile. There are players on Purdue’s defense to keep an eye on as well.

To get further insight into the Purdue program we spoke with Andrew Ledman from SB Nation’s Hammer and Rails.

Listen to the podcast below.

