Reacts Survey: Checking the confidence meter of Michigan fans heading into the Fiesta Bowl

In 2021, it felt like the Michigan Wolverines reached their apogee in the 2021 Big Ten Championship. This year — as J.J. McCarthy keeps reminding us — the job’s not finished.

National title hopes are very high and very real. Standing in their way, however, is an ascendant TCU Horned Frogs team whose contrasting style may give the Wolverines problems.

The source of those problems could be found in their Heisman runner-up quarterback Max Duggan. His stats are indeed garish, but what also makes him a stout adversary for the Wolverines is his leadership. He has been the conductor of multiple comebacks this season, and his emotional interview after the Horned Frogs’ lone loss in the Big 12 Championship highlights his lion-like heart.

But he wouldn’t have accomplished what he has without an outstanding supporting cast. Chief among these is a future first-round wideout in Quentin Johnston. Standing at 6-foot-4, he has the potential to pop the top off Michigan’s secondary. On the defensive side of the ball, stellar linebacker Dee Winters and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (nephew of TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson) will need to have impeccable games to slow down the multifaceted Michigan offense.

Of those four Horned Frogs, who has you the most concerned?

And what’s your confidence level right now with Michigan’s ability to get the job done in the Fiesta Bowl: incredibly confident, confident, somewhat confident, or not confident?

I’m confident Michigan will win comfortably. Michigan has a massive advantage on offense. The running game and physicality are unlike anything the Horned Frogs have seen this season. Furthermore, TCU’s offense looks an awful lot like Purdue and Ohio State’s. After some adjustments, the Wolverines found a way to shut them down convincingly.

Finally, do you think Michigan will win and cover the current eight-point spread, win but not cover, or lose outright?

As always, thanks for voting, and let your voice be heard in the comments section! The results will be published sometime next week before the game!