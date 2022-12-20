Blake Corum talks injury, upcoming NFL draft decision, sideline presence at Fiesta Bowl

Michigan running back Blake Corum went on the Adam Schefter Podcast and gave updates aplenty.

Corum suffered an injury against Illinois in November and tried giving it a go the following week versus Ohio State and carried the ball just twice. That’s where Corum’s season would end, with surgery being performed in the days before Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue.

On the podcast, Corum confirmed that it’s a meniscus injury, which isn’t as serious as something like a torn ACL or MCL. Corum is still using crutches but the good news is he’s on a path to recovery and being 100%. Corum said it’s going to be a couple of months.

What makes the timing of Corum’s injury unfortunate is the fact the date for a player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching. Corum, who rushed for 1,463 yards this season with 19 total touchdowns, will have until January 16 to decide whether he wants to turn pro or stay at Michigan.

Corum said it’s “50/50” as to whether he stays or goes and conveyed “it’s a hard decision”.

The Big Ten Running Back of the Year told Schefter that he’s going to do what’s best for himself and his family. It won’t come down to NIL money but he said it’s a business decision and doing what’s best for Blake Corum.

Corum, who’s just 12 credits away from graduating, said he’s trying to fit the puzzle pieces together, and getting his knee right will remain at the forefront. Even so, Corum’s impact on the 2022 Michigan Football team isn’t over just yet. While Corum won’t be able to help the team on the field in the College Football Playoff vs. TCU at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31, he’ll be there and wants to help out his fellow running backs.

“I’ll be on the sidelines,” Corum said. “I’ve been watching film and things like that so I’ll be able to tell them what I see. Maybe I can be Coach (MIke) Hart’s assistant that day.”