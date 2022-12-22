Recruiting Podcast: Recapping everything from Michigan’s 2023 Early Signing Day

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

It was a good day for the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff and recruiting department, as the 2023 class was able to put pen to paper for the opening day of the early signing period.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons recap the highlights, including commitments from four-star wide receiver Karmello English and four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill, no flips/decommitments whatsoever, and most of the signees being announced relatively early in the day. Also discussed are three targets — five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard and three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt — who are waiting until February to make their commitments.

