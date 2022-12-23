Bowl Games Week 2: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more for the top games

One week left.

The College Football Playoff kicks off Dec. 31 when the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs match up for a spot in the National Championship.

Since we have some time to kill before then, let’s take a deep dive into some fascinating games to watch this week while we wait.

Bowl: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl TV: ESPN

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Tuesday, Dec. 27 Time: 10:15 p.m.

10:15 p.m. Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Weather: None (DOME)

None (DOME) DraftKings Odds: UW -3.5, O/U: 43, ML: OKST +140, UW -165

UW -3.5, 43, OKST +140, UW -165 Best Bet (19-19): U43

This game will be chaotic as hell and could be one of the biggest dumpster fires in the bowl season. Luke Fickell has taken over at Wisconsin with a full staff from the previous regime coaching their final game with the program in an awkward turnover period.

Oh, and starting quarterback Graham Mertz is headed to Florida via the transfer portal. The Badgers still have Braelon Allen, one of the Big Ten’s best running backs, which is why they are 3.5-point favorites. Who knows what this team will look like once the ball is snapped.

On the other end are the Oklahoma State Cowboys and longtime head coach Mike Gundy, coming off losses in five of their last seven games. They will also be without their starter behind center, as Spencer Sanders is currently in the transfer portal. Freshman Garret Rangel will likely get the call to lead a Cowboy offense that struggled mightily down the stretch. They’ll need him and their defense to step up if they want a chance in this one.

With both sides having a new signal caller, and a strange dynamic coming from Madison, I expect this to be a rather low-scoring affair. Give me the under 43 as neither offense does much to impress.

Bowl: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

AutoZone Liberty Bowl TV: ESPN

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Time: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Weather: 40 degrees, cloudy

40 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds: ARK -3, O/U: 69, ML: KAN +125, ARK -145

ARK -3, 69, KAN +125, ARK -145 Best Bet (19-19): ARK -3

On the completely other end of the spectrum, if you like offense, you will love this game. Both teams tout impressive, dual-threat quarterbacks. When healthy, Kansas’ Jalon Daniels has been really fun to watch. He actually leads the country with a 90.0 QBR per ESPN’s metrics.

The Razorbacks’ KJ Jefferson is equally as impressive. He’s had a total of 2,871 yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In his best game against BYU, he dropped 367 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-35 win in Utah.

Did I mention both of these defenses are TERRIBLE? Somehow, both Arkansas and Kansas are bowl eligible despite each of them allowing over 450 yards per game.

I have found myself rooting for Kansas the majority of the season. The Cinderella story under head coach Lance Leipold has been amazing to watch unfold and there is a lot of confidence in him turning the program around after signing a long-term extension.

But I don’t think they get it done against this SEC opponent. Arkansas lost three of four down the stretch, but I think the Razorbacks have more overall talent to run away against a bad Kansas defense in a shootout.

Bowl: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl TV: FOX

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Weather: 58 degrees, chance of rain

58 degrees, chance of rain DraftKings Odds: ORE -14.5, O/U: 73.5, ML: ORE -14.5, UNC +450

ORE -14.5, 73.5, ORE -14.5, UNC +450 Best Bet (19-19): U73.5

The prestige of this game is the largest so far this bowl season. UNC quarterback Drake Maye was spectacular this season with 4,768 yards, leading the team in both passing and rushing yards. His 42 total touchdowns tied him for the third-most in the country. He may be the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced he is coming back for the 2023 season, so he’ll be in the same draft class as Maye, more than likely. He made some big-time plays this year and gets the Duck’s offense rolling. They averaged over 500 yards per game this season while scoring nearly 40 points per game.

The problem is that Oregon lost two of its last three, and North Carolina has lost three straight. Neither team is really playing their best football right now, and the under hit in three of the Duck’s last four. A similar trend comes from the Tar Heels, as four of their last five games were under. With the total being set at 73.5, I like the under to hit in this game despite two explosive offenses.