Brewcast: Signing Day reactions and transfer portal talk

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines made a strong final push to bolster their 2023 recruiting class, with a couple of key uncommitted guys putting pen to paper this past Wednesday. But the effort in the transfer portal is probably the biggest storyline for the Wolverines over the last couple of weeks.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White react to it all on this week’s Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF