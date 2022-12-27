Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

It has been a long four weeks without Michigan Wolverines football, with each day adding more anticipation to the Fiesta Bowl matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.

It is finally game week once again, and all eyes turn to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White take a look at the matchup, some of the areas TCU could give Michigan fits, as well as spots where Michigan seems to have an advantage.

