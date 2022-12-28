Breaking down Michigan’s seven transfer portal additions so far

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

On this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon evaluates the seven members of the transfer portal class for the Michigan Wolverines so far — offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, offensive lineman Myles Hinton, offensive lineman Drake Nugent, edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end AJ Barner.

There is a lot to like about this group of players, and many of them are expected to have major roles next season.

