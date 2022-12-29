Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans are confident heading into Fiesta Bowl

We are just a couple days away from the Michigan Wolverines’ second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. This time, standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the TCU Horned Frogs.

Last week, we asked you a few questions for this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Among those questions was how confident you were the Wolverines will get the job done against TCU. The results are in and 54% of fans feel confident overall heading into the matchup. Another 23% are incredibly confident, 20% are somewhat confident and 3% are not confident at all.

We also asked you a question about TCU. The Horned Frogs have a lot of really good players this season, but which one of them are you most worried about? This one was pretty clear, with 73% of people voting for quarterback Max Duggan, while 26% voted for star wide receiver Quentin Johnson and 1% went with for cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Finally, we asked if you think Michigan will win the game and cover the spread, win the game but not cover, or lose outright. With the line sitting at eight points as of this writing, 64% of respondents think Michigan will win and cover against TCU. Another 33% think Michigan will win but not cover the spread, and 3% think the Wolverines will lose.

Which way did you vote? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks for participating!