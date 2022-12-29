Out of the Blue: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the College Football Playoff

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared goes solo to talk about the Michigan Wolverines basketball loss to North Carolina and some of the highlights of the early signing period for the football program, before deep diving TCU — Max Duggan, Sonny Sykes, Will Johnson vs. Quentin Johnston, and whether or not the boys would rather own nine Bojangles or 30 trampoline parks in the Ohio Valley.

