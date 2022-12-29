 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan extends offer to 2024 five-star forward Liam McNeeley

McNeeley is a super talented player in the 2024 class.

By Kellen Voss
Even when the 2022-23 college basketball season is in full swing, recruiting never stops. Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have extended an offer to 2024 five-star forward Liam McNeeley.

On the 247Sports composite, the Montverde Academy standout is rated as the 20th-best recruit in his class, the third-best power forward and the fifth-best Florida recruit. He visited Indiana earlier this fall, and has already received more than a dozen offers from schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois and Texas.

McNeeley won a gold medal back in 2021 as a member of USA Basketball’s U16 National Team, averaging 5.7 points, five rebounds and two assists in 14.1 minutes per game over six games.

He’s everything you’d want in a modern forward in college basketball: he has length at 6-foot-8 and a smooth three-point stroke, he’s a solid defender and can use his craftiness to create his own shot.

McNeeley is incredibly versatile offensively; he can score from mid-range or methodically drive to the hoop and finish through the defense. He also has great court vision and does a great job finding open teammates.

The lanky forward has a bright future ahead of him and could be a star in college basketball in a few years. Hopefully he ends up in Ann Arbor, giving the Wolverines another talented scorer in the front court.

