Pick’em Pod: Selections for the College Football Playoff, big bowl games

We have made it to the end of the 2022 season, and boy was it a memorable one here on the Pick’em Pod, and not necessarily in a good way.

It wasn’t our season, as we are all set to finish under .500. But who will be the least worst? Von Lozon (49-67-1) and Luke Ghiardi (53-63-1) are neck and neck right now, with Scotty White (46-70-1) right on the cusp of pulling off the comeback.

We are back for one final Pick’em Pod of the year! Below are the games we chose from, with their respective spreads.

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (-3) vs. South Carolina

Redbox Bowl: Mississippi State (-1.5) vs. Illinois

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 USC (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Tulane

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-6)

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah (-2) vs. No. 11 Penn State

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (-7.5) vs. No. 3 TCU

