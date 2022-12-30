 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maize n Brew interviews J.J. McCarthy, Sherrone Moore, Schoonmaker, and Colson

A report from the Fiesta Bowl.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan had its Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Thursday afternoon, and Maize n Brew was on the scene to chat with a handful of Michigan players and coaches.

In this podcast, Maize n Brew interviews Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, linebacker Junior Colson, and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Listen to the podcast below.

