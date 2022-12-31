Final look at betting odds ahead of Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

We are just a few hours away from the first College Football Playoff semifinal matchup of the 2022 season, as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines square off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl this afternoon.

Since we’ve got the time, in the event you are looking to make some last-minute bets on the game, let’s take one final look at the numbers.

Spread, O/U

Michigan is a 7.5-point spread via DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. The line began at Michigan -9.5, so the spread has done nothing but go down since that line opened.

Meanwhile, the over/under number has gone down a bit as well. It started at an even 60 points, but has now dipped to 58.

Passing Stats

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and TCU quarterback Max Duggan will be huge focal points in this game, but Vegas isn’t too high on either quarterback throwing a lot of touchdowns of yards.

McCarthy is +110 to throw over 1.5 touchdowns and -145 to throw under 1.5. He’s also -115 for both over and under 210.5 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Duggan is +105 to throw over 1.5 touchdowns and -135 to throw under that number. He’s -115 for both the over and the under of 238.5 passing yards.

Rushing Stats

We all know how important the run game is for Michigan, and Vegas is setting a pretty high bar for sophomore running back Donovan Edwards. His yardage total is 128.5; the over is +100 and the under is -135.

On the other side, the Horned Frogs have a pretty good running back themselves in Kendre Miller. His yardage total is 74.5 (over: +105, under: -135). DraftKings highly anticipates him scoring one touchdown, with over 0.5 set at -130, while the under is +100.

Receiving Stats

For the Wolverines, Ronnie Bell’s over/under is set at 52.5, with both being -115. Cornelius Johnson’s is 38.5, with the over being -105 and the under more favorable at -125. Luke Schoonmaker’s yardage is currently at 32.5, with the over/under both at -115. Finally, Edwards’ is set at 12.5, with the over at -110 and the under at -120.

As for TCU, stud receiver Quentin Johnston is bound to get his fair share of targets today. DraftKings has his over/under yardage total at 70.5 — the over is -110 and the under is -120. Darius Davis is another dangerous wide receiver for TCU — his over/under for yardage is at 31.5, with both odds at -115. Finally, Miller isn’t expected to do much receiving coming out of the backfield, as his total is 9.5 with the over at -110 and the under at -120.

Miscellaneous

Below are a handful of other props you can wager on.

Moneyline: TCU +255, Michigan -305

Team total points: TCU 24.5 (Over -105, Under -125); Michigan 33.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

First team to score points: TCU +135, Michigan -165

Largest lead of the game by any team: 17.5 (Over -120, Under -140)

Longest touchdown of the game: TCU +120, Michigan -170, Neither +1,900

Longest touchdown yards: 42.5 (Over -130, Under -130)

Total touchdowns: 7 (Over +100, Under -130)

First team to 10 points: TCU +150, Michigan -240, Neither +2,800

Do you plan on placing any bets today? If so, what are you thinking? Let us know down in the comments and, as always, please bet responsibly.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.