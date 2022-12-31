Postgame Reaction: Making sense of Michigan’s wild 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss

What a crazy game Michigan and TCU had at the Fiesta Bowl.

There’s a lot to unpack and evaluate and we do our best in this postgame reaction podcast. Give it a listen and have a Happy New Year!

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF