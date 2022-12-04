Opening betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup against TCU

After taking down Purdue in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff. The only thing standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, who still managed to get in after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game.

The opening betting odds for the Fiesta Bowl have been released and, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are a 9.5-point favorite over the Horned Frogs. The over/under is set at 60.

The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will play either Georgia or Ohio State in the National Championship in Los Angeles. In that game, the opening line is 6.5 points in favor of Georgia, with the O/U at 60.5.

