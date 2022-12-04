BREAKING: Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup, bowl destination revealed

The Michigan Wolverines were favored by 16.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook to take down the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship, and they held up their end of the bargain — unlike some other teams that played during championship weekend. Up next: the College Football Playoff.

Announced Sunday afternoon, the Wolverines are No. 2 in the final CFP rankings and will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the semifinals, despite the latter losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State. Michigan and TCU will head to Arizona to play in the Fiesta Bowl, while the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes — who backed into the playoffs after USC lost to Utah in the PAC-12 Championship on Friday — will go to Atlanta (lol) and play in the Peach Bowl.

Michigan and TCU’s game will kickoff at 4 p.m. Georgia vs. Ohio State will start around 8 p.m.

The teams on the cusp of the CFP were the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Fiesta Bowl between the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will be played on New Year’s Eve on ESPN.

The Wolverines have only played in the Fiesta Bowl once, back in 1986 with a certain someone named Jim Harbaugh at quarterback. Michigan took down Nebraska in that one, 27-23. Meanwhile, they have never faced TCU, so this will be a first for the program.

What do you think about the last set of CFP rankings? As always, let us know in the comments below!