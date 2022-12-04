Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory

Michigan won a second consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday night against the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue gave it their all in the first half, but Michigan pulled away in the second half to win 43-22.
In this postgame podcast we evaluate all the important stuff that happened throughout the night and give a quick playoff preview.
Listen to the podcast below.
