ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into the playoff

After securing a league-leading 44th Big Ten championship with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs, the No. 3 seed, in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Wolverines a sizeable 66.5% chance of advancing to the National Championship against the winner of the Peach Bowl between Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The FPI gives Georgia a 58.1% shot at winning that game.

All-in-all, Michigan has a 30% chance to win it all this year — slightly better odds than what the FPI gave Michigan to win at Ohio State. All the Wolverines need are two more wins to shock the world; go out and do it.