Brewcast: Discussing Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

It’s been a dream season for the Michigan Wolverines football team, going 12-0 in the regular season and then winning their second straight Big Ten championship after taking down Purdue on Saturday night in Indy.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White recap the conference championship game, discuss the College Football Playoff selections, and react to the Heisman finalists and some transfer news on this week’s episode of Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF