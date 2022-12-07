Discussing Michigan’s transfer commitment of OL LaDarius Henderson, 2023 targets receiving in-home visits

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines aren’t focusing solely on the upcoming matchup with TCU in the College Football Playoff, as they are making their rounds with top targets left on the board in the 2023 class.

On today’s Future Brew, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss the commitment of Arizona State transfer offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, as well as a handful of prospects in the 2023 class that Jim Harbaugh and company are seeing on the recruiting trail this week. Some recruits discussed include four-star edge commit Enow Etta, four-star receiver Karmello English and four-star Florida defensive back commit Aaron Gates.

