Michigan knocks off No. 3 Purdue in dominating fashion

The Michigan Wolverines played undoubtedly their best game of the year and dominated the third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 82-58. Michigan got its scoring from just about everyone, as all five starters finished in double figures. Hunter Dickinson once again dominated, scoring 22 points. Devante Jones (11 points), Caleb Houstan (14 points), Moussa Diabate (15 points) and Eli Brooks (18 points) all had nice games as well. Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 18 points.

First Half

There was a lot of energy from both sides in the first half, making for an exciting 20 minutes. Both offenses started off hot, leading to a 24-24 tie with around 8:30 left in the half. Michigan closed the half strong going on a 14-5 run. Purdue did a good job of limiting Dickinson down low, but his outside shot continues to be a threat as he knocked down two three-pointers and scored 12 points in the half. Diabate was the main threat for the Wolverines down low, going for 13 in the half. Michigan was able to get two fouls on Zach Edey and keep him out for most of the half. Ivey led the Boilers with 11 points. Michigan led 38-29 at the break.

Second Half

Michigan came out hot and grabbed all the momentum before the first timeout of the half thanks to a Dickinson three and a monstrous dunk by Diabate. The Wolverines had Crisler rocking as the lead grew to 14 points. Michigan continued to pour it on and some big threes from Brooks eventually led to the Wolverines up by 22 with around seven minutes left in the game. Purdue was unable to make any push as Michigan was making just about everything from behind the arc in the second half. Michigan led by as many as 29, and coasted to a massive win.

This game was huge for Michigan’s NCAA Tournament hopes, and it also takes a little bit of pressure for the big game on Saturday against Ohio State. It felt like Michigan needed to go 2-1 this week, and they’ve already got the two. It will be another big opportunity for a resume boosting win on Saturday.