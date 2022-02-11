Blue By Ninety: Talking women’s hoops with Michigan’s Maddie Nolan

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay talk with Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball’s own Maddie Nolan. They discussed the No. 4 ranked Wolverines’ season so far, what it’s been like to be a part of the best team in program history, how a packed Crisler Center impacts their game, and how Nolan has become the best athlete in her family.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT