Michigan falls at home against Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines had a great chance to come away with a huge win as the 16th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes visited Ann Arbor, but it wasn’t Michigan’s day. Too many missed open looks led to a rough day for the offense, and Ohio State came out on top 68-57. EJ Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points while Eli Brooks led Michigan with 17.

First Half

The first half was tight all the way through with no team being able to create much separation at all. Both teams consistently traded small leads, going back and forth for 20 minutes. It felt like Michigan played the better half, but Ohio State held a slight edge heading into the break, leading 33-30. Michigan forced Ohio State into tough shots the entire half, but on the other the end, the Wolverines were able to create a lot of good looks, the shots just weren’t falling. Michigan shot over 50% from three against Purdue, but shot just 29% from beyond the arc in the first half.

Second Half

After a close game for the entirety of the first half, Ohio State was able to create a bit of separation in the second as they grew their lead up to 10 before the midway point. Michigan didn’t go down without a fight, however. The Wolverines were able to keep it close and chip away to keep the deficit around 6-8 for much of the half, and down to 4 late. Michigan had plenty of chances to knock down a big shot that could change the momentum, but it never came, and the Buckeyes came out on top.

There are still plenty of opportunities down the stretch for the Wolverines to pickup good wins. The next chance comes Thursday against Iowa in Iowa City.