Former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was the Broyles Award Winner in 2021, which goes to the top assistant in all of college football. Gattis has since left the Wolverines to become the Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator. However, Michigan’s offensive approach was collaborative in nature, and that won’t change with Gattis out of the fold.

Instead of going outside of the program to replace Gattis, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided they have the right coaches on the staff to handle the job.

Michigan offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone more will remain a Co-OC, and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss will join Moore as a co-offensive coordinator.

Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2021, which goes to the best offensive line in college football. The now late John Madden took notice of the output of Moore’s unit versus Ohio State in a text to Jim Harbaugh.

“That was quite a text from John Madden. As he said in the text, ‘as a former offensive lineman, I really appreciate offensive line play’, and that performance in that game was as good as he’s ever seen,” Harbaugh said he screenshotted the text, sent it to Moore, and told him to frame it. “Sherrone Moore is a shining star. That’s always been easy to see. He’s a tremendous coach and teacher, has a tremendous connection to the players. He’s one of those on our team that’s been committed.”

Moore’s been with the program since 2018, with previous stops at Louisville and Central Michigan. Offensive lineman Andrew Stueber said Moore’s leadership style is “personable”.

“I’m very enthusiastic, very energetic, very detailed, discipline oriented,” Moore said about his coaching style a couple years back. “I’m full speed, full throttle, but at the same time if they’re doing it right they’re going to know they’re doing it right. I’m congratulative and make sure they’re appropriately congratulated each time they do it right.”

Weiss came to Michigan in 2021 after being part of the Baltimore Ravens organization for over a decade. Weiss wore many hats during his time in Baltimore, from leading the analytics department to coaching linebackers, cornerbacks, quarterbacks, and running backs — Weiss has shown he can do it all and understands the game of football in totality. Weiss’ coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Stanford with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach.

The Ravens led the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020 with Weiss as running backs coach. Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs were the NFL’s top sack tandem (29) with Weiss as assistant linebacker coach. When it comes to QBs, Joe Flacco ranked in the top ten of numerous categories with Weiss as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Moore’s Resume

2009-11: Louisville- Graduate Assistant

Louisville- Graduate Assistant 2012-13: Louisville- Tight Ends

Louisville- Tight Ends 2014-16: Central Michigan- Tight Ends

Central Michigan- Tight Ends 2017: Central Michigan- Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends

Central Michigan- Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends 2018-2021: Michigan- Tight Ends

Michigan- Tight Ends 2021-present: Michigan- Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator

Weiss’ Resume

2005–2008: Stanford- Graduate Assistant

Stanford- Graduate Assistant 2009–2011: Baltimore Ravens- Head Coach Assistant

Baltimore Ravens- Head Coach Assistant 2012–2013: Ravens- Defensive Quality Control

Ravens- Defensive Quality Control 2014: Ravens Assistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control

Ravens Assistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control 2015: Ravens- Cornerbacks coach

Ravens- Cornerbacks coach 2016–2017: Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach 2018: Ravens- Assistant Receivers Coach/Football Strategy Coordinator

Ravens- Assistant Receivers Coach/Football Strategy Coordinator 2019–2020: Ravens- Running Backs Coach

Ravens- Running Backs Coach 2021: Michigan- Quarterbacks Coach

Michigan- Quarterbacks Coach 2022–present: Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Moore and Weiss will be attached at the hip, from a strategic standpoint and a play-calling one — the two coordinators will both be calling plays.

“The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued. Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful,” Harbaugh said. “I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins told Maize n Brew last week that he doesn’t expect much of a change with Weiss and Moore.

“It’s nothing new, they always knew what they were doing,” Haskins said. “They always helped out with the game-plans and things like that. It’s going to be a good year. I definitely put my trust in both of them, we’re gonna see.”

It’s clear Moore and Weiss aided Gattis greatly in planning last year and will be able to help Michigan with Gattis no longer around.

Michigan has a talented offense with an abundance of weapons such as Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Erick All, Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, A.J. Henning, and more. And yes, two quarterbacks who will be vying to be No. 1 in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy.

There’s no reason Michigan’s offense can’t be explosive in 2022.