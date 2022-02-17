 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brewcast: Michigan Basketball Begins Final Stretch

Michigan Basketball has some big opportunities down the home stretch of the season.

By LukeGhiardi and Scotty_White
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As it stands right now, the Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team is most likely on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament. The good news for the Wolverines, they have plenty of chances down the final stretch of the season to change that.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss how the team is playing and what they need to do to get into the NCAA Tournament.

