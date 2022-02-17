Michigan football spring game date announced

The Michigan Wolverines football team announced on Thursday that the 2022 edition of the spring game is set to be held on April 2 at Michigan Stadium.

Fans will be allowed to be inside the stadium to watch the game, which has not been allowed for the last two spring games/practices due to the pandemic.

The Wolverines plan to split up the players and the staff, with defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale coaching one team and new co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore coaching the other team.

After a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff birth in 2021, and Jim Harbaugh officially signing his new contract, fans are eager to see what Michigan will bring to the table in 2022. This game will be the first chance to see the new look Wolverines in action.

Other details, such as the game time, will be announced a later date.