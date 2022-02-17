Moussa Diabate has career night as Michigan knocks off Iowa in Iowa City

The Michigan Wolverines pick up a big Quad 1 win as they defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, 84-79. Michigan prevailed in a back and forth battle that came down to the wire thanks to a career high 28 points from Moussa Diabate. Kobe Bufkin (10 points), DeVante’ Jones (11 points), Eli Brooks (13 points) and Hunter Dickinson (14 points) were also in double figures. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 23 points.

First Half

Both offenses came to play in this one, as the offenses got out to quick starts before the half turned into a game of runs. Iowa got out to an early 14-10 lead before Michigan went on an 11-0 run to go 21-14 and grab the momentum. The Hawkeyes took a timeout and quickly regrouped, going on a 7-0 run to tie it, and eventually took a 27-23 lead with around eight minutes to go in the half. The Wolverines then went another run, this time 8-0, to take a 31-27 lead. Michigan eventually found themselves with the ball for the last possession in a 37-37 tie, but an airball with two seconds left led to a full court pass and buzzer beater two to give Iowa a 39-37 lead at the break.

Second Half

The early stages of the second half was back and forth basketball as both teams traded small leads. Michigan was able to create some separation and get their lead into double digits as the half progressed. It looked like this one might be over when Michigan went up 78-66 with under four minutes to go, but the Hawkeyes wouldn’t quit. Iowa went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to three with 1:30 left. Michigan ended up getting enough stops and made enough free throws to escape with a W.

This is a huge win for Michigan. The Wolverines were projected as the second team out of the tournament in ESPN’s latest bracketology, and this win could spring them into the projected field.

It felt like Michigan needed to go 1-1 this week, so this win takes a lot of pressure of Sunday’s game on the road against Wisconsin.