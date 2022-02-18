 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Ant Wright joins the show to discuss Michigan basketball’s season

The former hoopster joins the pod to chat with the boys about Juwan Howard’s basketball team this year.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

On today’s Blue By Ninety, former Michigan Wolverines’ basketball player and current media member Anthony “Ant” Wright joins the boys to break down Big Ten basketball down the stretch of the season, his best moments as a player and the future of Michigan basketball.

