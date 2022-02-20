Second half woes plague Wolverines in Madison

The streaky play continued for the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday as they fell on the road to the Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan played well for the first 23 or so minutes before they fell apart. Michigan still can’t find any consistency shooting the three ball, and that hurt them in this game, as they shot just 16% from 3, going 4-25. Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points, and Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 25. Wisconsin won the game 77-63.

First Half

The first half was close the whole way as both teams traded leads throughout the first 20 minutes. One main theme of the half was the lack of shooting from deep. Both teams combined for just one made three pointer in the first half. Michigan shot 1-for-10 from behind the arc and Wisconsin was 0-6. The Badgers had the largest lead of the half as they were up 23-16 at one point before a 7-0 run by the Wolverines tied the game. Things were even down the stretch and the score was deadlocked at 31 apiece as the game went to halftime. Hunter Dickinson had a huge half, leading all scorers with 15 points at the break and was the only scorer in double figures.

Second Half

Michigan came out of the break hot and immediately seized all of the momentum in the game. The Wolverines took a 38-33 lead just a couple minutes into the half, forcing Wisconsin to call a timeout. Things spiraled out on control from there. Wisconsin took over the game and Michigan scored just three points in the next 10 minutes, and Wisconsin held a 56-41 lead around the eight-minute mark. The lead was too much for Michigan to overcome, and the Badgers came out on top.

Despite the loss, Michigan was still able to go 1-1 this week, picking up a big Quad 1 win at Iowa. Michigan has two big ones at home next week, Rutgers on Wednesday and Illinois on Sunday.